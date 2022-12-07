Pauline L. Breed, 76, of Sunbury, unexpectedly left to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
Family will welcome friends on Saturday, Dec. 10, from noon to 1 p.m. at Brookside Ministries Church in Shamokin Dam, with a funeral service following at 1 p.m. officiated by Rev. Jerry Helman.
Private burial for family will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Brookside Ministries Church, 11 Stetler Ave., PO Box 428, Shamokin Dam, PA 17876.