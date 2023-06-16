Pauline L. Lenner, 91, Sunbury

Pauline “Polly” L. Lenner, 91, formerly of Front Street, Sunbury, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Mountain View Manor, Coal Township.
Born on Friday, July 31, 1931, in Harbour Grace, Newfoundland, she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Lillian (Tucker) Pike.
Polly proudly owned and operated her own fabric store in Sunbury, and later was a photography assistant in Lakeland, Florida, where she resided.
Polly will be remembered for her profound love of her family and her sweet and kind nature. Her home was filled with laughter and the aroma of home cooked mails. To her, no one was a stranger, and she always had a big smile for everyone.
On Feb. 14, 1951, in Argentia, Newfoundland, she married Joseph P. Lenner, who preceded her in death on July 13, 1978. Together they shared 27 years of marriage.
Pauline is survived by three daughters, Catherine (Alan) Turczynski of Selinsgrove, Carleen Lenner of Fla., and Tina (Scott) Morton of Sunbury; two sons, Michael (Lou Ann) Lenner of Sunbury, and Steven Lenner of Sunbury; four grandsons, George Hummel III, Patrick (Janelle) Lenner Justin (Krista) Lenner and Anthony (Chelsea) Lenner; three granddaughters, Alaina Hummel, Caitlin Letteer, and Kerri (Donodan) McLoughlin; two sisters, Shirley (Donald) McNeil, and June Glynn; a brother, Steven (Maureen) Pike; three great-grandsons; five great-granddaughters; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her husband and parents, Pauline was preceded in death by a son, Patrick P. Lenner.
We would like to thank Mountain View Manor and the hospice staff for the comfort you gave our mother and the support you showed to our family.
Funeral Services will be private at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held for friends and family on Thursday, June 22, 2023, noon, at Tina and Scott Morton’s Home, 125 Guyer Ave, Sunbury. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W Chestnut Street, Shamokin, Pa., Lori Ann Campbell, Supervisor. To send condolences to the family please visit www.farrowfh.com