Pauline Mae Ebright, 89, an angel was called home, Sunday, May 16, 2021, to sit by the Lord’s side after a life well done. She blessed so many lives during her lifetime.
She was born Oct. 23, 1931, in Leck Kill, to the late Ralph and Florence Feger. She was the loving wife of John Elwood Ebright, of Millersburg, who passed in 1991.
She is survived by a son, George (Faith) Ebright of New Holland; a daughter, Debra Ebright of Germantown, Md.; a son, David Ebright, of Millersburg; two grandchildren, Renee (Ryan) Hardy of Lititz, and Bradley (Amanda) Ebright of Mohnton; four great-grandchildren, Liam, Brayden, Lillyana, and Collin. Also, a sister, Lillian Reed of Dalmatia; and a brother, Paul Feger of Pillow.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Deppen; and a brother, Vern Feger.
Pauline was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Millersburg. She was an avid gardener and loved her cats.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 21, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.
A graveside service and burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, in Oak Hill Cemetery, Millersburg, with the Rev. Mark Hoffman officiating.