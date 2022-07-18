Pauline M. Searer, 92, of rural Middleburg, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born June 23, 1930, in Beavertown, a daughter of the late Uriah and Minnie (Diebler) Boonie. On April 10, 1955, she married William H. Searer Jr. who preceded her in death on Feb. 5, 2000.
Earlier in life Pauline was employed at the Dutch Pantry Restaurant and Middleburg Yarn. She enjoyed square dancing, birdwatching, listening to country music and dining out. She will be remembered as a people person.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law Melody A. and Kenny L. Kurrell of Mount Pleasant Mills; a granddaughter, Aubrey (Stephen) Kurrell-Crocker; a brother, Randall Boonie; nieces and nephews, Larry Hackenberg, Ronald Boonie, Cindy and Dennis Loss, Brenda and Gary Kerstetter, Debra and Barry Beachel, Peggy and Andrew Pheasant, Tim and Karen Shawver, Gregory Shawver, Robert and Linda Searer, and John Searer.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Kenny L. Kurrell Jr.; siblings, Edna Shawver and her husband Glenn, and five in youth; sister-in-law, Nancy Boonie; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Sam (Margaret) Shellenberger, Edward (Mary) Searer, Amelia Searer, Esther Searer, Annie Searer, and Robert (Esther) Searer; and a nephew, Edward Searer.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 21, with Pastor Shawn McLain officiating.
Burial will be in the Richfield Union Cemetery.
Contributions to honor Pauline’s memory may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 332 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844.