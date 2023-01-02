Pauline Mae Keister Renninger, 91, of Mifflinburg, (also known as Polly, Mom, Gram and WeWe), entered into rest on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village. A sweet, strong, virtuous, wise yet bullheaded woman who was loved and admired by those she met.
She was born July 12, 1931, in New Berlin, to the late Russel and Alma Wright Keister.
She is survived by her eldest son, William Cramer Renninger Jr. (Skeet), and his family: daughter-in-law, Jane Walizer Renninger, stepgrandson William Hall, granddaughter Torie Renninger Susan and her husband Chadwick Susan, three great-grandchildren, Rosalinda, Radwil and Lupe Susan. Surviving from Sally’s family: stepgrandchildren George and Thomas Heimbach and Julie Heimbach Przywara, great-grandchildren Katie and Joshua Heimbach. Surviving from Timothy’s family: daughter-in-law Sharon Renninger, grandchildren Nicholas Renninger, Renee Renninger Gessner and her husband Andrew Gessner, three great-grandchildren, Landen, Kylee and Payton Gessner. Her sister, Sue Weirick, still lives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Cramer Renninger Sr., her son Timothy R. Renninger, daughter Sally A. Renninger Heimbach, grandson Joel Heimbach, and stepgranddaughter, Sherri Mauch. Also preceded in death are three sisters, who were Charlotte Keister, Jean Miller, and Janet Wiand, and three brothers who were Charles Edward, William, and Rodger Keister.
Besides raising three children to have morals, loyalty, integrity, and to be generous, reliable and humble, she shared time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and provided for her family by working at Par-Knit in Mifflinburg.
The name “Wewe” came from reading the poem, “This Little Piggy,” to Landen Gessner and pretending to make him fly. She loved to play Uno and Lincoln Logs with the children. Pauline lived to cook, bake and eat. Her family loved her chocolate cake with peanut butter icing, chocolate covered Easter eggs, sugar cookies, strawberry jelly, pumpkin pie and her famous potato salad. She enjoyed eating sherbet and drinking root beer floats. Highlights were teaching family about a pinch of this and that to taste and enjoying dessert with a cup of coffee and conversation. A book was always nearby and she loved to read to her grandchildren (especially if they played with her hair while she read). In later years, a Bible was in her hands and her relationship with Jesus Christ grew.
Her last and wisest words to her family were “I want to see Jesus” and “Stay close to Jesus.”
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Calvary Baptist Church, 332 E Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be at 11 with Pastor Shawn McClain officiating.
Interment will be in the Mifflinburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pauline’s memory may be sent to Calvary Baptist Church, 332 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
To share in Pauline’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.