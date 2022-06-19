Our world is in turmoil. There are things for which we must stand if this world to be a place of Peace — inviting to all. We will not bring about Peace by fighting against someone or something. Peace emerges in a shared vision of what is humanizing and just and in creating communities where all are welcome and equal.
In considering this, Ursula K. Le Guin’s 1973 story, “The Ones Who Walk Away from Omelas,” came to mind. This is an iconic utilitarian tale in which the happiness and wellbeing of most depends upon the misery of the few. In Le Guin’s story, this beautiful country was maintained by the suffering of one child, locked away from society, starved, and maltreated. People were informed at the time of their adolescence of the necessity of this scapegoat. Most were outraged and saddened, but eventually came to believe that the suffering of the one was justified to provide for the well-being of their beautiful land and its inhabitants.
However, Le Guin writes that not everyone felt that way. “At times one of the adolescent girls or boys who go to see the child does not go home to weep or rage, does not, in fact, go home at all. Sometimes, also, a man or woman much older falls silent for a day or two and then leaves home. These people go out into the street and walk down the street alone. They keep walking, and walk straight out of the city of Omelas, through the beautiful gates. They keep walking across the farmlands of Omelas. Each one goes alone, youth or girl, man or woman. Night falls; the traveler must pass down village streets, between the houses with yellow-lit windows, and on out into the darkness of the fields. Each alone, they go west or north, towards the mountains. They go on. They leave Omelas, they walk ahead into the darkness, and they do not come back. The place they go towards is a place even less imaginable to most of us than the city of happiness. I cannot describe it at all. It is possible that it does not exist. But they seem to know where they are going, the ones who walk away from Omelas.”
Pondering that walking away, I thought of our country and the unexplainable horrors happening now. I don’t need to recount them. Horrendous event after event has occurred. I believe Peace is the destination toward which those who left Omelas walked. Peace is not an easy place in which to reside. It is a place of constant learning and adjustment, of making space for the truth of all who gather. It is a matter of standing for what is just rather than entangling ourselves in rhetoric about what might be possible. The days of those worn-out conversations that lead nowhere and polarize us further are over.
As a Peacemaker, I choose to deliberately create and live in a world where every person’s full humanity, every creature’s life, and the life of the planet are sacred. It’s not easy, because that’s not the world that most of society embraces. But every day there are those who “leave Omelas, they walk ahead into the darkness, and they do not come back. The place they go towards is a place even less imaginable to most of us than the city of happiness.”
In the name of Peace, we are charged with imagining that destination. Once imagined, we must be the Peacemakers who create that community, ensuring there is food, drink, and shelter to welcome the ones who walk away from Omelas toward Peace.
Salaam, Shalom, Peace. Blessed Be.
Ann Keeler Evans has written for The Daily Item in religion and on aging parents. She now serves as a “Village Priestess” for cyber villages and people wherever they are in the world and in their hearts and souls. Find her at https://annkeelerevans.org