While it may seem a bold move to call myself a Peacemaker, given the world in which we live there is so much demand for Peacemaking. How much more unpleasant life will have to become before we understand that in fact, as June Jordan wrote, “we are the ones we have been waiting for.” Peace needs us now. The sooner we act, the sooner our planet and communities can start healing, then so can we.
For years I have been inspired by a group called The Elders. It was started by Nelson Mandela when he retired from his presidency in South Africa. Founded in 2007, “they are independent global leaders working together for peace and human rights.”
Quoting from their website: “Our vision is of a world where people live in peace, conscious of their common humanity and their shared responsibilities for each other, for the planet and for future generations … Our mission is to engage with global leaders and civil society at all levels to resolve conflict and address its root causes, to challenge injustice, and to promote ethical leadership and good governance.”
Peace calls us to make a difference exactly where we are, or in this time of new technology, wherever we can be a force for Justice, Nonviolence, and Peace. We are invited to make a difference. The Elders remind us that we do that best when we are community-based with a shared vision. I feel incredibly fortunate to be writing in concert with the others in this column. I am grateful for the work I do with Rabbi Nina Mandel, Pastors Rich Fangman and Ann Zimmerman on the Takery every third Thursday in Cameron Park. Together we feed our neighbors. Those Thursdays are a joyful reminder of our shared values and the opportunity to put them to work in the community. (Join us! Contributing canned goods and personal products is Peacemaking.)
It can be easy to feel down-hearted in this era of societal turmoil. The responsibility to be able to make our own choices about our bodies,’ our families,’ and our communities’ safety is an urgent issue not to be decided by corporations or portions of our society. To be a Peacemaker is to expand the web of inclusion and safety. This is easiest done when we join together in our efforts.
It gladdens my Peacemaking heart to see a band of young women in the Susquehanna River Valley working on new and different ways to ensure that people have what they need. They are invested in this valley, working to make it a safe and welcoming place where all can flourish. They know each other and support one another’s work. I was at a dinner party with a few of them recently and was practically delirious with happiness to observe them plotting Justice, affordable housing, and Peace.
Peace needs us all. Each of us has something precious to offer it. I will stand in protest as women’s rights over our bodies are being eliminated. I will support women and the medical community who are called to keep their patients alive and healthy. I will stand with the LGBTQIA community as their rights are lessened and they are threatened. I will champion the rights of our Indigenous People. I will demand healthcare and safety for all.
At the same time, I will also speak Peace and, together with the group I think of as my Sacred Village, I will be working to change minds and hearts so that more can find a way to stand for Peace and to become Peacemakers. May I join my Peacemaking efforts with yours and then hand and hand, find new Peacemakers and discern how we can work together?
May AJ Muste’s words embolden us, “There is no way to Peace, Peace is the way.”
Won’t you join me on the journey?
Salaam, Shalom, Peace. Blessed be.
Ann Keeler Evans, M.Div. The Priestess and the Peacemaker is in. Working for Peace and helping you create your own Sacred Villages of Peace.