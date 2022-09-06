Pearl Marlene Raup, 91, of Danville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at her home.
Marlene was born in Milton on June 13, 1931, the daughter of the late Romeo and Ethel (Swartz) Stark. She was married to Starrett Raup Jr. and together they celebrated 65 years of marriage until his death on April 12, 2016.
Marlene will be remembered as a loving mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. She was devoted to her family, proudly displaying their pictures on every wall. Marlene was well-known for her infectious smile and enthusiasm for visitors. She had a gift for making everyone around her feel special. She was a prolific reader and letter-writer, often sharing her wisdom with others through cards of thanks and encouragement. She found joy in decorative birdhouses, yard sales, goldfish, and watching the wildlife out her window.
Marlene is survived by her five children, Larry Raup (MaryLou), Frederick Raup (Christina), Crystal (Bob) Koons, Tim Raup, and Rebecca Jane Raup, all of Danville; 19 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Priscilla (Carl) Buck and Cecelia Bitler, both of Danville.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Gerald B. Stark, Darwin S. Stark, and Daniel A. Stark.
Visitors may call from 11:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 24, at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton, where a service to celebrate Marlene’s life will follow with the Rev. Arlie Davis officiating.
In honor of Marlene’s love for her church family, contributions may be made, in lieu of flowers, to Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton, PA 17847.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
