An 80-year old Middleburg woman suffered serious injuries after Selinsgrove state police said she was struck by a vehicle on Erderly Church Road, in Middlecreek Township.
Joyce Kratzer was taken to Geisinger Medical center for serious injuries on Sept. 23 after the accident occurred at around 8:45 a.m., troopers said.
A Geisinger Medical Center nursing supervisor said they had no information on the condition of Kratzer as of Saturday.
Troopers say that Kratzer was on the side of the road when she was struck by the vehicle traveling north on Erderly Church Road, Snyder County.
Troopers say the driver of the vehicle had an obstructed view due to fog on the inside of the windshield.
The investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.