Peg Stahl, 88, Shamokin Dam

Peggy (Peg) Lou Stahl, 88, of Shamokin Dam, passed away Jan. 25, 2023, at her home of natural causes.
She was born March 18, 1934, in Spring Lake, North Carolina, and was the daughter of the late Wesley Wood and Kirby Wood.
She was formerly married to the late James F Stahl of Williamsport and moved to Pennsylvania in 1956.
She worked for 31 years as a teachers aid at the C.S.I.U. and also worked part time at the old Montgomery Wards for 27 years.
Peg was a lifelong active member of Winfield Baptist Church where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible school. She also ran The Good News Club at her home for many years. She enjoyed walking, reading, planting her flower beds, watching NBA basketball, but the biggest joy she had was watching her grandchildren’s sporting events and spending time with the family.
Peg is survived by her, Son Scott J Stahl of Selinsgrove; and a son-in-law, Richard S. Rogers of Lewisburg; five grandchildren, Tyson and Nikki Stahl of Selinsgrove, Tayra S. Kritzer and husband Jeff of Mt. Pleasant Mills, Harley Stahl of Tampa Florida, Sadler W. Rogers of Lewisburg, and Grant T. Rogers of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; three great-grandchildren, Brantley Kritzer, Bryar Kritzer and Hazel Stahl.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters and a brother; a son, Douglas W. Stahl, and a daughter Jamie S. Rogers.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Winfield Baptist Church, 330 PA-304, Winfield, Pa., 17889, from 10 to 11 followed by funeral at 11 with Pastor Corey Mitchell officiating.
A luncheon will follow the service, followed by burial at Witmer’s Cemetery, Port Trevorton.
Arrangements by V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove