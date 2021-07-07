Peggy Ann Kron, 81, of Lewisburg, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Rolling Hills Manor, Millmont.
She was born Dec. 25, 1939, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late William Dale Sr. and Margaret (Edmondson) Wehr. On July 12, 1963, she married Garvis Kron who preceded her in death in 2017. Together they celebrated 54 years of marriage.
Peggy worked for lending institutions throughout her career and retired after 50 years from Regency Finance Co.
Peggy was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mifflinburg.
She loved to decorate a house and make it her own. She was a wonderful baker making the most delicious peanut butter fudge, tandy cake, cherry crumb pie, shoo fly cake, and countless other amazing desserts.
Peggy’s family and friends meant the world to her and she was loved and will be missed by many.
Surviving are two children, Kathy Kron, of Lewisburg, and John Kron and his wife Jeanne, of Kunkletown; two grandchildren, Sara and Seth Kron; sister, Donna Williams; and brother, Bill Wehr and his wife Paula.
A graveside service and inurnment will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, in Lewisburg Cemetery columbarium.
The family requests that you honor Peggy’s memory by performing an act of kindness for a stranger.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com