Peggy Ann Mattern, 62, of Middleburg, entered eternal life Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. The daughter of Herbert and Margaret Keiser, she was born June 2, 1959, in Lewistown, the fifth born in a family of seven siblings.
She raised two beautiful children, Tyler Mattern (Morgan) and Devin Devanney (Colin) with their father, Daniel Mattern, and was the proudest Grammy to Avery Devanney and Alexis and Emma Mattern. Her partner, James Furhman, treated her like a queen and took incredible care of her up until the very end.
Family was everything to Peg. And not just those related by blood. She had an infectious personality that made everyone who met her want to be a part of her extended “family,” and if she considered you a friend, you WERE family.
Until ALS claimed her ability to do so, she worked as a waitress/manager at her “Happy Place,” Cruiser’s Cafe, for 16 years. She even had a sundae named after her: Peg’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
When she was diagnosed, she decided, in true Peggy style, to conquer a bucket list of things before this ugly disease took away her physical abilities. She kayaked with her children, swam with the dolphins in Florida, and rode in a convertible with the top down. But there was one item on that list she got to cross off three times, and that was becoming a Grammy. Her children were her pride and joy. That is until those grandbabies came along.
Peg’s heart was as big as they come. She loved fiercely and had an opinion on everything. Everything. And she did not shy away from sharing it with you. She liked things done her way, and even when her speech left her, she was still calling the shots. Please see the obituary photo she hand-selected and insisted be used.
Despite her changed outside appearance, the kind, compassionate, funny, witty Peggy was still very present on the inside during her 6.5-year battle. Always her own biggest advocate, she could MacGyver the crap out of anything if it meant making her new challenged life easier.
Before she left us, she made it very clear that she did not want any type of funeral or services — see, she’s STILL calling the shots — but the family will hold a Celebration of Life in June for what would have been her 63rd birthday.
Words are not adequate enough to express the family’s gratitude to Peg’s caregivers who allowed her to live out her days in her home, as she wished: Christina Bradigan, Robyn Kratzer, Dawn Marie Boyer, LaDell Shambach, Patty Kratzer, and the Hospice of Evangelical nurses and aides.
Contributions may be made in memory of Peg to two organizations that helped her personally throughout her fight: World Free of ALS Inc., P.O. Box 212, Bloomsburg, PA 17815 or Team Gleason Foundation, P.O. Box 24493, New Orleans, LA 70184.
In addition to her children, grandchildren, partner, and ex-husband, she is survived by five of her siblings, many nieces and nephews, and all of the other family she has or made along the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Ronald Keiser; and her nephew, Kenneth C. Keiser.
Peg had a favorite saying: “Life is Short. Live it.” And that is exactly how her family will move on. She will be greatly missed.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.