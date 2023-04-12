Peggy Ann Pelly, 86, of Lewisburg, entered into rest at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.
She was born Oct. 16, 1936, in Trevorton, a daughter of the late Isaac and Rohemia Geraldine (Savidge) Dunkelberger. In 1963, she married Eugene R. Pelly, who preceded her in death in 2002.
Peggy was employed at Weis Markets, Lewisburg, and in home cleaning for many years.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Rosanne Thomas of Selinsgrove; five daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Randall Treas of Selinsgrove, Joni and Albert Casale of Delaware, Kathy and Danny Derck of Paxinos, Donna and Marvin Thomas of Lewisburg, and Maria and Jim Martin of New Columbia; one sister, Margaret Neidig of Sunbury; one sister-in-law, Beatrice Dunkelberger of Sunbury; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Vaughn Dunkelberger; and one grandson, Kevin Thomas.
Family and friends are welcome from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Irish Valley United Methodist Church, 2026 Irish Valley Road, Paxinos, where the memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. with Pastor Beverly Petrovich officiating.
Burial will be in the Irish Valley United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
