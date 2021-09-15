Peggy A. Rearick, 76, of East Market Street, Beavertown, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born July 11, 1945, in Lewistown, a daughter of the late Marlin D. and Emily K. (Earnest) Rearick.
She was a 1963 graduate of West Snyder High School.
She graduated from West Chester State University in 1967 with a degree in music education.
Peggy taught music for 13 years at Oxford Area School District middle school. She also worked for the Big Red Note and Music World in the Susquehanna Valley Mall and then for Haines Music until she retired.
She gave private piano lessons for many years and also played the organ, piano and served as choir director in several churches throughout the years, most recently at Paxtonville United Methodist Church.
In her spare time, she enjoyed sitting on her back porch at her home.
She is survived by one sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and Steven Bilger of Middleburg.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, in the Paxtonville Cemetery with Rev. Ryan T. Krauss officiating.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.