Peggy L. Cook, 79, Northumberland

Peggy L. Cook, 79, of Northumberland, formerly of Trevorton, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Nottingham Village-Nursing Center Northumberland. She was born on Aug. 20, 1940, in Shamokin. She was the daughter of the late John J. and Elsie E. (Harrhy) Gilchrist.
Peggy was married on June 20, 1959, in Trevorton United Methodist Church to Carl W. Cook, who survives. She was a 1958 graduate of Trevorton High School. She lived in Trevorton, moving to Northumberland in 1988. Peggy was employed for Snyder-Eyster Insurance Company, Herndon, and retired from Mid-Penn Insurance Company in Sunbury.
Peggy attended the First Baptist Church in Sunbury. She was a volunteer for several years with Evangelical Hospice. She enjoyed traveling with family, playing pinochle and sewing quilts.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of 60 years, are two sons, Michael Cook and wife Debbie of Shreveport, Louisiana, and Kenneth Cook, of Selinsgrove; one daughter, Barb Cook, of Milton; seven grandchildren, Allison, Derrick, Scott, Kevin, Jennifer, Jocelyn and Dominic; one great-granddaughter, Jaida; one sister, Diann Ferry and husband Robert of Hunter Station; and nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Peggy’s memory to First Baptist Church, 115 S. 4th St., Sunbury, PA. 17801.
The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is assisting the family with arrangements.