Peggy L. Kepner, 72, of Middleburg, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at her home.
She was born Dec. 12, 1948, in Irvington, N.J., a daughter of the late George and Anna May (Day) Woolery.
Peggy was a 1966 graduate of the Frank H. Morrell High School. She had been employed as a secretary with the Staten Island government, retiring on Jan. 2, 2007. On Oct. 12, 2006, she married Richard N. Kepner who survives.
Peggy was a member of the Hummel’s United Methodist Church, Middleburg.
She dearly loved her children and grandchildren and had a special place in her heart for her dogs, with her dog Steffi being her favorite.
She enjoyed Netflix movies and will be remembered for making the best cream puffs in the world.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Anthony Portera, and their children, Benjamin, Brady, Anabelle, and Nathan; one son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Dawn Glass, and their children, Caitlyn and Emma; stepchildren, Cole (Kim) Kepner, Kyle (Rebecca) Kepner and their children, Calli and Kyle, and Amanda (Simon) Brown and their children, Alex, Orean, and Vivian.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Bruce in 1999.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at Hummel’s United Methodist Church, Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 3 with Pastor Carvel K. May officiating.
Burial will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.