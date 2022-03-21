Peggy L. Raker, 73, of Market Street, Sunbury, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at her home.
Peggy was born Nov. 2, 1948, in Middleburg, a daughter of the late Charles E. and Anna L. (Kessler) Gaugler. On Sept. 14, 1963, she married the late Roy E. Raker who preceded her in death.
She was a graduate of Shikellamy High School.
Peggy was working as a manager for J.C. Penney’s when she retired in March 2012.
She will always be fondly remembered as a generous caregiver who enjoyed pets, puzzles, card games and antiques. One of her greatest joys came from spending time with her family and especially her grandkids.
Peggy is survived by her son, Roy E. Raker Jr. of Sunbury; her daughter and son-in-law, Cindy L. and Colin P. Kelley of Danville; grandchildren, Nathan T. Stuck, Ashley Faust, Steven Kelley, Caitlin M. Kelley, and Matthew Young, many great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Gaugler.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Gaugler; sister, Carol Walter; and great-granddaughter, Ava Stuck.
Friends and family may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, where the funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Christian Dunlap officiating.
Donations in Peggy’s memory may be made to Mostly Mutts, 284 Little Mountain Road, Sunbury, PA 17801.