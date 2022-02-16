Peggy May Diehl, 77, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Born Aug. 21, 1944, in Mifflinburg, she was a daughter of the late Randall Roush Sr. and Lucy (Hetrick) Roush. On June 28, 1964, she married James O. Diehl Sr., who passed away on March 31, 2019.
She was a 1962 graduate of Mifflinburg High School.
Peggy was a homemaker.
She was a member of the Hillside Bible Church.
She enjoyed doing word searches and puzzles, as well as tending to her African violet and orchid plants each year.
Surviving are two sons, James O. Diehl Jr. of New Berlin and Steven Foster Diehl of Lewisburg; one grandson, Zachary Steven Diehl; one great-granddaughter, Gracelyn R. Diehl; two sisters, Judy Rishel of Mifflinburg and Jean Wolfe of Mifflinburg; and one brother, Randy Roush of Mifflinburg.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Paul Roush.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Hillside Bible Church, 1650 Centennial Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be held at 11, with Pastor Matt Abberger officiating.
Interment will be in the Hillside Bible Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Hillside Bible Church, 1650 Centennial Road, Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.