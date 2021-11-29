Peggy S. Swope, 63, of Swope Road, Middleburg, passed away Sunday afternoon, Nov. 28, 2021, at her home.
She was born June 16, 1958, in Sunbury, a daughter of James Trevitz Sr. of Winfield and the late Winifred (Mohr) Trevitz.
Peggy was a 1976 graduate of Selinsgrove High School and SUN Vo-Tech in cosmetology. She was employed earlier in life at the Jacque Graybill Beauty Shop, Middleburg, Walnut Acres, Penns Creek, Middleburg Yarn, and K.L. Yoder Carpet Cleaning.
On Aug. 8, 1998, she married Charles E. Swope, who survives.
Peggy enjoyed flowers and gardening, and doing photography.
Surviving in addition to her husband and father are two daughters, Jennifer Knouse and her companion Kent Dunkelberger of Middleburg, and Jessica and Corey Wagner of Middleburg; a grandson, Levi Wagner; and two brothers, James Trevitz Jr. and Cindy, and Kenneth Trevitz and Sue, all of Winfield.
At Peggy’s request, there will be no viewing.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Kratzerville, with Pastor David Dressler officiating.
Contributions to honor Peggy’s memory may be made to her favorite charity, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.