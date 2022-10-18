Penelope “Penny” Jane (Norwood) Margoles finished her last tax return on Oct. 14, 2022.
Penny was born in Fukuoka, Japan, on Nov. 29, 1953, to Dr. Gilbert and Mina Norwood. Penny celebrated her first birthday twice by crossing the international dateline, earning the title of Golden Mermaid and initiating her tradition of extending celebrations of her birthday (and assorted other celebrations).
Penny graduated from Selinsgrove High School, earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Susquehanna University, and conquered the CPA exam creating another excuse to celebrate. She eventually went on to strike a blow for Girl Power by forming an all-female accounting firm, Bailey, Margoles & Associates. They did on one occasion deign to hire a male secretary.
Penny was a girl of many interests and activities, chief among them was supporting local vendors, artisans, and growers, and she was a regular fixture at the Selinsgrove Farmers Market. Penny was an avid conservationist eager to recycle, environmentally conscious creating a homestead welcoming to all flora and fauna (without regard to party affiliation), even catching and releasing insect home invaders. Penny had an educated palate, enjoying exotic flavors, fine cuisine and wine pairings. She was an accomplished home cook, comfortable making everything from a stuffed rigatoni pie to a wild mushroom risotto to the Thanksgiving turkey. She presided over the kitchen, glass of wine in hand, creating an atmosphere of love, laughter, and friendship. Penny loved living and entertained herself with travel, gardening, reading, visits to her sister’s pool, and spoiling her pets.
She is survived by her sister, Carol Norwood and her husband Richard Mease; her husband of 44 years, Robert Margoles; and their “adopted” granddaughter, Cheyenne Spade. She is also survived by a number of cousins; uncle, Bud Neff; sister-in-law, Kathie Margoles; niece, Lindsay Busch and her husband Rob Busch and son, Wee Robert Busch, and so many, many friends whom she loved dearly.
Penny’s passing came too soon and has cast an enormous pallor of sadness over many of us, but we will gather at a date to be announced soon to celebrate her life.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.