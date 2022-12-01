The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — Jake Guentzel and Kasperi Kapanen scored less than 2 minutes apart in the third period to rally the Penguins past the Golden Knights.
Guentzel’s power-play goal 7:33 into the third tied the game at 3 and Kapanen’s first goal in nearly two months 112 seconds later put the Penguins in front for the first time.
Tristan Jarry made 34 saves for Pittsburgh, which won its first game since star defenseman Kris Letang suffered a stroke.
Lightning 4, Flyers 1
PHILADELPHIA — Steven Stamkos had an assist for his 1,000th career point, Nick Paul scored twice and the Lightning beat Philadelphia.
Ian Cole had a goal and an assist, Ross Colton also scored, Corey Perry added two assists and Andrei Valilevsky made 21 saves. The Lightning have won seven of nine. Travis Konecny scored for Philadelphia.
Avalanche 6, Sabres 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nathan MacKinnon and J.T. Compher scored two goals apiece to lead the Avalanche.
MacKinnon added three assists and J.T. Compher had two helpers for the Avalanche, who won for the fifth time in seven games. Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado, and Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves.
Tage Thompson scored his 15th goal of the season and Alex Tuch, JJ Peterka and Dylan Cozens also scored for the Sabres, who have lost three of four. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 28 shots.
Predators 4, Devils 3, OT
NEWARK, N.J. — Ryan Johansen scored his second goal of the game 33 seconds into overtime and Juuse Saros made 25 saves in the Predators’ victory.
Johansen took a pass from Matt Duchene and beat goalie Vitek Vanecek from in front. Mikael Granlund tied it for Nashville with nine seconds left in regulation. The Devils had a power-play chance in the closing minutes when Nashville was called for too many men, but Granlund scored 37 second after the penalty expired.
Wild 5, Oilers 2
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists to extend his career-best point streak to 10 games, and Joel Eriksson Ek added a goal and assist, leading Minnesota against the Oilers.
Frederick Gaudreau, Sam Steel and Mats Zuccarello also scored for Minnesota, which has won four of five. Marc-Andre Fleury made 18 saves.
Hurricanes 6, Blues 4
ST. LOUIS — Jordan Martinook had a hat trick to help the Hurricanes beat St. Louis. After a turnover, Martinook scored the winning goal with 4:35 left, beating goalie Jordan Binnington on a wrist shot.
Martinook also scored in the second period and completed the hat trick with nine seconds left.
Brent Burns, Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal also scored and Antti Raanta made 22 saves.