WILLIAMSPORT — Brady L. Breon is the new director of Pennsylvania College of Technology’s paramedic and prehospital medicine program, overseeing the college’s bachelor’s degree in prehospital medicine, associate degree in paramedic science and certificate in paramedic practice.
Breon had been an assistant professor in the college’s prehospital and paramedic program, having joined the faculty in 2005. He has also been a paramedic/prehospital supervisor for Susquehanna Health (now UPMC Williamsport), a flight medic for Geisinger Health System’s Life Flight, an emergency medical services operations manager for Jersey Shore Area EMS, and a paramedic for Loyalsock Volunteer Fire Co. and Lock Haven Hospital.
He has served as an emergency medical technician textbook reviewer for Elsevier Mosby publishers and has taught classes in EMT and emergency services for Lycoming County and for regional providers, as well as providing first aid instruction to Greater Susquehanna Valley Little League staff.
— THE DAILY ITEM