Recent Pennsylvania College of Technology graduates have launched an app to help friends collaboratively decide where to go to dine out.
Out2Eat, created by Darren Leh, of Fleetwood, and Andrew Young, a Hollidaysburg native who lives in Watsontown, is available for download through the Apple and Google app stores.
Leh and Young are 2021 information technology graduates. The app they designed shows users restaurant photos, descriptions and reviews from Yelp. Those in the group can go through the options on their own devices. Once group members indicate a positive response on the same option, the app takes a vote on that location.
The app will come in handy for travelers or people who are new to an area, according to Leh.
“I think the most likely people to use it are groups who are exploring, going out in a new city or traveling to new places,” Leh said. “They can all just hop on the app together and find something that they would like.”
Leh and Young discovered the need for an app like Out2Eat in 2020. The friends found they were constantly struggling to agree on a restaurant.
“We were like, ‘If only there was an app for this.’ Around the same time, I was taking a class in web design and Darren was taking a class in software engineering,” Young said. “We just kind of decided, ‘Hey, this is what we should do.’”
This realization was followed by three years of research, programming and designing Out2Eat. The work began in free time surrounding classes, and the same pattern continued once Leh and Young graduated from college and started working. The two worked on the app after hours and on weekends.
Spyke Krepshaw, assistant professor of computer technology, said that Leh and Young were driven from the start of this project. “I am not surprised they stuck with it,” Krepshaw said. “I remember when they came to me with their idea. I was impressed with their vision at that time and could see that they really wanted to make it a reality.”
After countless hours devoted to bringing Out2Eat to life, Leh said that it was a relief when the app was finally published.
It rolled out in January.
The duo’s education at Penn College helped them overcome the many challenges they faced throughout the process.
Leh, a software development and information management major, said his course of study helped him build the app.
“My software engineering background helped with understanding how to create algorithms, interact with external APIs (application programming interfaces) and choosing the best way to construct our application,” Leh said.
Young, a web and interactive media major, said that he was better suited for the app’s design. “When it came to designing the app, it really helped that I had a strong background in designing websites and had a strong understanding of how to write proper CSS (cascading style sheets language) and apply it,” he said.
When the app was in the early production stages, Leh and Young enlisted the help of a club that they had been members of at Penn College, the Association of Professional Programmers. “We had them test the app and show us where the bugs were,” Leh said. “It helped us out a ton.”
Publication of Out2Eat was not the end of road for Leh and Young. “We’re always working on improvements. That will never stop,” Young said.
The two are toying with the idea of eliminating Yelp as the restaurant information provider and, instead, creating their own database.
Whatever the future holds for Out2Eat, its creators are confident in their abilities to see the project through. “For both of us, there is nothing we can’t build on the program side,” Young said.
Krepshaw is proud that his former students have brought their dream to life. “I am beyond proud of Andrew and Darren. To my knowledge, they are my only students who have published an app on the mobile app stores,” the assistant professor said. “As an instructor, it’s not every day that you see students go above and beyond to follow their passion outside of class.”