Penn State athletes distribute football schedule posters

STATE COLLEGE — Justin Sunderland watched his two sons fiddle with their new foldable, wearable Penn State football helmet schedule posters. As their small hands grappled with the task, he figured it best to try it himself.
After giving it an attempt, Sunderland handed one of the posters over to Penn State linebacker Max Chizmar, who worked to assemble it. Chizmar then grabbed a pen and signed one of the posters for Sunderland’s two youngsters.
Penn State’s Old Main lawn transformed into one of many staging grounds on Wednesday for the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts Youth and Children Day. While the day signaled the opening of the annual cultural event that attracts scores to State College, it also marked the debut of this year’s Penn State football poster.
“It’s a great, free function that the university and State College do for the citizens and visitors,” Sunderland, 41, said. “The football team is taking time out of their busy day to come bake in the sun and do a nice thing for the community. The gentleman we just spoke to is extremely personable and friendly, and it’s a great reflection for the university.”
To celebrate its release, 45 Nittany Lion football players greeted, signed autographs and took pictures with their youngest fans. Members of other Penn State athletic teams were also on hand to celebrate the event.
Sarah Schwartz maneuvered around Old Main lawn with two children in tow. Although Schwartz now resides in Indianapolis, she graduated from Penn State’s University Park campus in 2007 and said her children are loyal Nittany Lion fans.
“To them, this is going to be one of the highlights of their summer,” Schwartz, 34, said. “They worship the players all year long, they watch every single game — our family is season ticket holders. So for them to get to experience this — we didn’t know this was going on here today – this is kind of like a dream come true for them. These are celebrities, and it’ll make the games next year even more exciting.”
While 7-year-old Ella Schwartz took delight in assembling and donning her new wearable Penn State poster helmet, the highlight of her afternoon was getting a first-hand look at the student-athletes.
“Seeing the players here close up,” she said.
Carleigh Johnson’s two children, Wesley and Aubreigh, clutched their new posters just before noon. The Mill Hall resident said she learned of the football poster giveaway after her sister stumbled upon a Facebook post.
“We got some helmets to take home and play with,” Johnson, 33, said. “Anytime there’s a great event going on like this, it’s fun to get them out for new experiences. Experimental learning is awesome for kids to develop and grow. We love anything like this.”
Wednesday’s fun wasn’t limited to just the young festivalgoers and their families. Penn State’s football players shared laughs and conversations throughout the afternoon. For one day, it gave them an opportunity to ditch their helmets and pads and connect with some of their most ardent fans.
“I know they love being in the community here and interacting with the kids and the families here,” said Chris Grosse, Penn State’s assistant athletic director for marketing. “The fan base here is a big reason why they came to play here at Penn State. Our fan base is above and beyond what most other schools have, so I think they kind of understand what it’s like when they become a Penn State football player, and how they become part of the community.”