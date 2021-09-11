STATE COLLEGE — One of the keys to the Penn State’s success early in the season has been the Nittany Lions’ ability to force turnovers.
Penn State caused three turnovers in Week 1 against Wisconsin in the form of two interceptions and a fumble. This week, the Nittany Lions’ defense registered two interceptions against Ball State.
Through two games, No. 11 Penn State (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten) is plus-5 in the turnover margin.
“It really makes a big difference from a momentum standpoint as well as just a confidence standpoint,” Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith said. “Us having our offense’s back, and the offense having our back is a big thing.”
Penn State’s defense did more than just help its offense by creating turnovers against the Cardinals. Jesse Luketa sparked momentum in the third quarter when he returned an interception 16 yards for a touchdown.
“That was a great play,” Smith said of Luketa’s pick-six. “I saw the whole thing. I was just hyped for him and really excited for him.”
Penn State cornerback Daequan Hardy also contributed an interception to the defense’s cause.
The interceptions were firsts for both Luketa and Hardy.
“Any time we can get the ball back to our offense, that’s success,” Penn State safety Jonathan Sutherland said. “We’re going to keep on emphasizing the creation of turnovers, as we do during practice and with film. We just look to get better next week.”
The energy and excitement that comes from forcing turnovers isn’t only reserved for the Penn State defense. The momentum spills over to the offensive side of the football.
“Even in practice, you see those guys making big plays, and you know that they’re going to do it in the games,” Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington said. “When they make those plays, it just gets the momentum going, and we’re excited to see that. It’s great for our offense, and it’s momentum for us.”
Marquis Wilson has seen the impact of his team’s turnovers from both sides of the ball. He tallied a catch against Ball State, and recorded two tackles and a tackle for a loss.
For members of Penn State’s defense, there’s a sense of pride that accompanies each turnover, and the feeling of getting another one becomes contagious.
“Every day in practice, we always emphasize turnovers and takeaways,” Wilson said. “We have a goal, and we hate coming up short of that goal. We always need another one. We’re going to keep emphasizing that because it helps us with the outcome.”