UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State Extension will offer several webinars as part of its “Second Saturday Gardening Series,” which is aimed at bringing gardening enthusiasts together to share experiences and offer advice while learning helpful tips from Penn State Master Gardeners in Northumberland and Montour counties.
“Second Saturday Gardening Series: Putting Your Garden to Bed” will occur from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 8. The event is designed for beginner and experienced home gardeners alike. Organizers note that winterizing a garden properly can greatly improve how the garden flourishes in the spring.
The webinar will cover lawn care, soil tests, storing summer bulbs, winter plant protection and providing winter habitats for beneficial insects.
Registration by 11:30 a.m. Oct. 8 is required to receive the link to access the webinar. With the $10 registration fee, participants also will receive access to the webinar recording and any handouts provided by instructors.
“Second Saturday Gardening Series: Winter Sowing,” a recorded webinar from the 2021-22 winter series, is intended for homeowners as well as beginner and intermediate gardeners. The webinar is available until Jan. 24, 2023 for $5.
Master Gardener volunteer Julie Neves will cover seed-starting to save on cost, how to sow seeds over the winter months and how to prepare a garden for spring.
“Second Saturday Gardening Series: New Year’s Resolutions for Your Yard,” another recorded webinar, is aimed at helping participants give their yards a new landscaped look for the new year. Master Gardener volunteer Carol Burke will discuss: Landscape designing to accentuate a home; how to plan out landscaping ideas for spring; what to plant, when to plant and where to plant; yard makeovers.
This recorded webinar also is available until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 24 for $5.
More information about the series is available on the Penn State Extension website. In addition, participants soon can register for future live webinars online, and organizers encourage those who are interested to look for these upcoming events, all of which will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
“Second Saturday Gardening Series: Enjoying Holiday Plants,” Nov. 12. Master Gardener volunteer John Cooper will discuss the afterlife of holiday plants. Participants can learn how to select and get the most out of holiday plants.
“Second Saturday Gardening Series: Seed Starting Methods: An Overview,” Dec. 10. Master Gardener volunteer Julie Neves will return to give more tips and ways to start seeds. Attendees can learn about traditional and unconventional methods to start their own seedlings for their garden in 2023 and beyond.
“Second Saturday Gardening Series: Propagation of House Plants,” Jan. 14. Master Gardener volunteer Carol Burke will explain the basics of propagating houseplants by various methods.
February brings another live webinar, titled “Second Saturday Gardening Series: Planting for Pollinators in Sun and Shade,” scheduled for Feb. 11. Master Gardener volunteer John Colatch will return to bring more information on attracting pollinators by learning how to choose the best plants for sun, shade, dry and moist areas.
Finally, the winter programing for this series ends on March 11, with “Second Saturday Gardening Series: Composting: Getting Started and How to Use Your Final Product!” Master Gardener volunteer Michelle Walczak will go over what is needed to compost properly, what can go in and what should not go into compost, and how to best utilize compost in the garden.
Each of the live webinars will cost $10 and will include the recording link and the link to a shared folder with downloadable and printable handouts.