DETROIT – Aaron Brooks never suffered consecutive losses during his first two seasons with the Nittany Lions. In fact, the Maryland native only incurred one defeat over the course of his career to enter the current season.
Two weeks ago, however, Brooks was handed his first loss in two years during the Big Ten Championships after falling in sudden victory.
On Thursday, the Nittany Lions’ grappler ensured he’d leave no doubt about his focus, heading into the national championships.
Brooks went 2-0 during the first day of the NCAA Division I Wrestling National Championship to join five other Nittany Lions who advanced to today’s quarterfinal round.
Brooks pinned his first opponent (6:38) but not before taking a 21-7 advantage. During the evening session, he secured a 9-1 major decision against Virginia Tech’s Hunter Bolen to clinch his spot in the quarterfinals at 184 pounds, where he’ll face Ohio State’s Kaleb Romero.
“(Bolen) is a returning All-American, that’s a tough kid,” Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said of Brooks’ second opponent on Thursday. “And he went out there and scored bonus points on him.”
Penn State ended the opening day in first place with 27.5 points.
Along with Brooks, Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds), Nick Lee (141 pounds), Carter Starocci (174 pounds), Max Dean (197 pounds) and Greg Kerkvliet (285 pounds) went unbeaten against the field.
While this week’s stakes have been raised notch, Starocci said his temperature and that of his teammates have largely remained unchanged.
“I think it’s the same as it was Week 1, Week 19, week whatever,” Starocci said. “Obviously, this time around, it’s a little more fired up and juiced up. You have a little more ants in your pants. But that’s why we get up at six in the morning – it’s to dominate in the postseason.”
Starocci knows a thing or two about charting a course for a successful postseason. He, along with Bravo-Young, Lee and Brooks are reigning national champions.
Nine Nittany Lions made the trip to Detroit for nationals, as Beau Bartlett, Brady Berge and Drew Hildebrandt also qualified during the Big Ten Tournament.
Bartlett, Berge and Hildebrandt posted identical 1-1 resumes during the opening two sessions. The trio will compete in the consolation rounds later today.
Penn State wrestlers posted five major decisions during Session I on Thursday afternoon. Bravo-Young recorded a technical fall win (4:45) during his quarterfinal-clinching victory during Session II.
“I think guys are wrestling well,” Sanderson said. “(Friday is) a new day. It’s up to these kids. We try to prepare them, but ultimately, they’re the ones who have to get out there and do it and make that decision, and hopefully they will. I think they will.”
Two other District 4 wrestlers made this morning’s quarterfinals. Athens graduate Brian Courtney made the 141-pound quarterfinals for the University of Virginia, while Ohio State’s Gavin Hoffman, a Montoursville High graduate, made the 197 pound quarters for Ohio State. It’s the first time since 2015 that two District 4 wrestlers have made the NCAA quarterfinals. The last two were Lehigh’s Nathaniel Brown, Lewisburg High graduate, and Maryland’s Spencer Myers, a Selinsgrove High graduate.