STATE COLLEGE — The possibility that Penn State’s football team won’t have a season this fall often crosses the mind of long-snapper Chris Stoll.
“It’s all over social media,” Stoll said. “ESPN is always talking about it. We see all of these updates all of the time. It’s hard to ignore.”
Stoll and his teammates got some good news Wednesday when the school released COVID-19 testing results for student-athletes through July 15.
“As of July 10, Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics has conducted a total of 178 tests of student-athletes as part of its return to campus protocol with 0 positive tests and 31 pending tests,” the school said in a statement.
Penn State will release testing updates every other Wednesday.
Similar encouraging results, along with adherence to guidelines and any necessary adjustments, are the only pathway to Stoll and the Nittany Lions getting on the football field.
Stoll isn’t officially on scholarship, but that hasn’t stopped the long-snapper from contributing to Penn State’s gridiron success.
Last season marked Stoll’s first as a starter, and the Westerville, Ohio, native relished every memory he created during his team’s 11-3 run that concluded with a Cotton Bowl win.
“Really, just enjoying what I have right now,” Stoll said. “Last year was my first year starting. Really loved it. Got to see a bunch of different places. It was just kind of a whole new field.”
Stoll, who said he grew up as an Ohio State fan, didn’t begin playing football until his freshman year at St. Francis DeSales High. During his sophomore season, his team’s senior long-snapper suffered a case of the yips while snapping, which began Stoll’s foray into long-snapping.
“First, I was one-handed but then I switched to two hands probably about week three or four,” Stoll said.
Stoll perfected his craft through snapping camps and with the assistance of an Ohio-based coach. Now prepared to enter his second year as the Nittany Lions’ starter, Stoll has spent the spring and early summer fine-tuning the skills he hopes to unleash this fall. In doing so, he turned to one of his closest friends on the team, Penn State kicker/punter Jordan Stout.
Stoll traveled to Stout’s hometown of Cedar Bluff, Virginia, during the spring for hands-on work with the 2019 Virginia Tech transfer.
“Jordan’s been my best friend, and he and I are really close,” Stoll said. “I think it was like three or four weeks into quarantine — right after spring break — where Jordan was like, ‘Hey! Come down for a week or so and get some work in.’ He’s really focusing on punting … You really want to focus on punting and you need a snapper, so his family welcomed me down and I actually stayed for three weeks instead of one week.”
Last month during a Zoom media availability, Stout shared his experiences during his quarantine period away from Penn State, and explained the work he did to remain sharp both kicking and punting.
“I was allowed to use my high school field and weight room, so I got all of the work I needed in there. Honestly, just as much as I’ve gotten (at Penn State),” Stout said. “I feel like that time off didn’t hurt me at all. If anything, it made me better.”
Stoll, Stout and their Penn State teammates are in State College as they prepare for a modified 2020 season. The Big Ten last week announced its fall teams would play conference-only schedules, which shaved three games from Penn State’s schedule.
Despite the loss of games this fall, Stoll said he’s just eager to return to the field and contribute.
“I want to play,” he said. “I really hope we can play. The Big Ten came out and said we’re going to do just a Big Ten conference-only schedule, and I super support that. It sucks that we can’t play non-conference (teams), but still, we love playing Big Ten football, and I can’t wait. I really hope it happens.”
