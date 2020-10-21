STATE COLLEGE — No. 8 Penn State will be without 2019 leading rusher Journey Brown for the foreseeable future.
“Journey Brown is being treated for a medical condition discovered during the offseason and will potentially miss the 2020 football season,” Penn State said in a statement.
Brown rushed for 890 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.
Sophomore running back Noah Cain is listed as Penn State’s Week 1 starter against Indiana.
The Nittany Lions’ backfield also includes sophomore Devyn Ford, as well as freshmen Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee, both four-star prospects.
“We want to focus all of our energy and love and support in Journey through this,” Penn State coach James Franklin said Tuesday. “I didn’t want to move on to (discussing) the other guys without talking about how proud and how much we love and support and appreciate Journey, and how much he’s grown in our program. (We) think he has a very bright future.”
Brown signed with the Nittany Lions as a member of Penn State’s Class of 2017.
The 5-foot-11, 217-pound Brown ended the 2019 season by rushing for more than 100 yards in four of Penn State’s final five games. He concluded the year with a 202-yard, two-touchdown performance in the Nittany Lions’ win in the Cotton Bowl, where he earned offensive most valuable player honors.
Brown’s 202 yards rushing set a Penn State bowl record.
Brown prepared to enter his redshirt junior season as the veteran of the running backs room. Earlier this month, during Penn State media days, he said he looked forward to assuming the responsibilities as one of the team’s elders, and he prepared as such.
“(I was) going about things differently just knowing that I’m an old head and these young guys kind of look up to me,” Brown said. “I have them calling me, texting me, asking me questions and stuff. And for me, to be able to answer those questions, I have to know them myself and prepare.”
Penn State opens its 2020 season Saturday at Indiana. Brown rushed for 100 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries in the Nittany Lions’ win against the Hoosiers last year.
Cain boasts 443 career yards rushing and eight touchdowns. He played in 10 games last season with one start.
The IMG Academy alumnus produced back-to-back 100-yard rushing games against Purdue (105 yards, one touchdown) and Iowa (102 yards, one touchdown) during the 2019 season, and concluded the year with a 92-yard, two-touchdown effort in the Cotton Bowl.
“Noah is going to do what Noah does — he’s going to get the ball and break tackles and run through guys and make yards after contact,” Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth said Tuesday. “I think Noah’s been consistent, and he’s gotten faster; he’s gotten bigger. He’s worked his tail off the whole offseason.”
Ford played in 12 games during his freshman season and ended the year with 294 yards rushing and three touchdowns.