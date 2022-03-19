DETROIT — Penn State wrestlers had the good fortune of entering Saturday’s championship round without the weight of having to churn out stellar individual performances to assist the Nittany Lions in the team race.
Penn State on Saturday afternoon clinched the team title with 111.5 points when it became mathematically impossible for second-place Michigan to overtake the Nittany Lions in the points race.
After five individual championships on Saturday night, Penn State ended with 131.5 points. The Wolverines finished in second place with 95 points. Iowa claimed third place behind 74 points.
“It’s different winning the team title in your hotel room versus my freshman year. I was sitting in the back after my last match with our strength coach, and Bo (Nickal) pinned the Ohio State guy and we went nuts,” 141-pound NCAA champion Nick Lee said. “It’s a little bit different. But our team really worked for it. We did a lot between last year and this year to make sure that that was our title this year.”
Penn State and its nine-wrestler contingent held the team lead each day during the championship tournament.
On Thursday — the opening day — the Nittany Lions ended with a field-best 27.5 points. On Friday, Penn State closed the second day of competition again with a team-best 108 points.
Penn State’s 36.5-point margin of victory in the team race ranks tied for second in program history. The Nittany Lions tallied a 40-point margin of victory in 2019 to win the team national title. In 2017, they finished with a 36.5-point margin of victory as they claimed the national championship that year.
The Nittany Lions under 13-year coach Cael Sanderson have claimed nine team NCAA championships, and Saturday’s marked the program’s ninth in the past 11 seasons.
Sanderson was hired in 2009 and helped lead the Nittany Lions to the NCAA team title two seasons later. His inaugural championship win as head coach in 2011 sparked a four-year run in which the Nittany Lions won NCAA titles in 2012, 2013 and 2014.
After missing out on the national title in 2015, Sanderson and Penn State went on another four-year run that saw the program win NCAA championships in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
“I told our guys, this is the most fun wrestling event in the world every year,” Sanderson said. “And they think it’s the Olympics, the world championships. Obviously, that’s more prestigious, obviously, but this is, as a team, competing as a team, always, just adds a different element.”
Penn State completed the regular season with a 17-0 record and claimed the Big Ten regular-season dual-meet crown. The Nittany Lions finished second in the team race behind Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament.
The Nittany Lions’ 10 team NCAA championships rank third all-time behind Oklahoma State (34) and Iowa (24).
“It’s not just the guys that are starting,” Lee said of the effort this year. “It’s every single guy on the team. I make sure that they know that and I hope they’re watching. So they know that every single person, whether you’re injured all year or you’re a starter you have a role to play in the national championship. That’s every single person from manager, volunteer, a fan, anybody. So I just want to thank all of them.”