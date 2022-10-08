WYNDMOOR — Joe Leitner peered across Flannery Field’s turf with a whistle in his mouth and plenty on his mind. La Salle College High School’s linebackers coach, sitting in solitude on a metal bench along the track, used his bellowing voice to direct the Explorers as they warmed up for a Thursday practice. After losses to Malvern Prep, Bishop McDevitt and The Haverford School, they had work to do.
But last week, it took only two words to put a smile on Leitner’s face.
“Abdul Carter,” Leitner said, shaking his head. “As far as a sudden, twitchy athlete, he’s the best I’ve ever coached. I’ve been, what is the phrase the kids use, an Abdul ‘stan’ since jump street.”
It was only a year ago that Carter starred at Flannery Field for the Explorers. The Philadelphia native was a four-year letterman at La Salle where he grew into one of the state’s top prospects and most feared pass-rushers. Now, Carter is emerging as a force three hours away in Happy Valley.
Penn State’s true freshman outside linebacker is a stud in the making. Five games into his collegiate career, he’s already burned his redshirt. He ranks second on the team with 18 tackles behind All-Big Ten safety Ji’Ayir Brown. He has two tackles for loss, two pass breakups, a sack and a forced fumble to his name.
Carter has been all over the place. and those at La Salle aren’t the least bit shocked.
“This is something we all knew he would do,” La Salle senior defensive lineman Darold DeNgohe said. “But at the pace he’s doing it, it’s just incredible to watch.”
“It’s nice to see he proved it,” Explorers linebacker Sean McFadden added. “We were all saying that he was going to do that the second he walked in. He didn’t skip a beat.”
Though Carter’s rise to budding stardom has seemed rapid — the four-star signee didn’t put on a Penn State uniform until training camp — his potential has been apparent for years. That is, if you were watching the Philadelphia Catholic League.
John Steinmetz understood from the get-go that he was a special talent. Steinmetz, La Salle’s longtime head coach, first met Carter the summer before his freshman year. He never went and watched him play youth football in West Philly. Carter and his father, Christopher, visited La Salle and decided it was the best place for Abdul to develop.
Carter came in as a running back at first. His athleticism was off the charts. “I don’t remember the numbers but his broad jump, high jump and squat numbers were beyond anything anybody ever had when he was a sophomore,” Steinmetz said. By then, Carter made the permanent move to linebacker and was putting people — specifically opposing quarterbacks — on notice.
Leitner still remembers Carter announcing his arrival in a 2019 game against Catholic League rivals St. Joe’s Prep. The regional and national juggernaut beat La Salle, 44-13, thanks to a three-touchdown performance by five-star quarterback Kyle McCord, who went on to sign with Ohio State. But there’s a play in that game where McCord rolls left and scrambles down the sideline.
“Abdul is on the far hash,” Leitner recalls, his face starting to light up. “A bit lazily, McCord thinks he’s going to go out of bounds. and Abdul smokes him. ... If you’re watching the slo-mo highlight, it still looks like he’s running at full speed.”
It was those kinds of sideline-to-sideline moments that caught colleges’ attention. Going into his sophomore season, he already had an offer from Pitt. But after that ninth-grade breakout, more rolled in. Kentucky offered in January. Penn State, Ole Miss, Michigan, USC and Tennessee followed suit in the spring and summer.
Ultimately, after visiting both Ole Miss and South Carolina, Carter verbally committed to Penn State in July 2021, bypassing the allure of playing in the SEC just before his senior season got underway. and what a senior season it was. Carter tallied 78 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, two passes defended and a forced fumble. Incredibly, 22 of those tackles came in a regular-season win over St. Joe’s Prep.
Leitner said it became the coaching staff’s job to tailor the defense around Carter’s strengths.
“Let the magic happen,” Leitner said. “He was anticipating. He was just flying to the ball. His take-off is like nothing I’ve been around. ... The only people surprised at what he’s doing now are the people who didn’t know him the last few years.”
That’s what makes Carter’s success fun for those at La Salle. They really know him.
They know he’s not a flashy guy, not the rah-rah type. He’s quieter. He enjoys art and video games. and he’s a hell of a chess player. In the locker room at La Salle, Carter was more of a leader by example who preferred to pull you aside and offer a tip or a word of motivation.
When DeNgohe, a three-star commit to James Madison, was navigating the recruiting process himself, Carter advised him to “go somewhere where you fit in and where you feel like you can be your best.”
For Carter, that was Penn State, where his old teammates continue to follow him as he makes an impact with the Nittany Lions.
They were devastated to watch what happened at Purdue when Carter was ejected for targeting on his first defensive snap. “That was bull,” McFadden said. “I was screaming at my TV.” The La Salle linebacker was screaming at his TV a couple weeks later, too, but for different reasons as Carter introduced himself to a national audience at Auburn. The freshman put on a show on CBS, forcing a fumble, batting away a pass and ripping down Auburn’s Robby Ashford for his first career sack.
Carter, wearing jersey No. 11, started drawing comparisons to other Penn State linebackers who wore that number: LaVar Arrington, NaVorro Bowman and, most recently, Harrisburg standout and Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons.
Those comparisons are probably premature; it’s been only five games. But with the way he’s played so far, it’s hard not to get swept up in the hype around Carter. It’s hard not to see the similarities and the potential.
After Penn State’s bye week, Carter has a few more opportunities to prove himself on the big stage. He’ll be tested when the Nittany Lions travel to Michigan next Saturday for a battle between top 10 teams. Seven days later, he’ll play in his first Whiteout against Minnesota. Then he’ll be challenged when Penn State hosts Ohio State.
In those primetime moments, the college football world will be watching. and so will those who knew him at Flannery Field.
“A number of my high school friends are Penn State alums, and I was telling them about Abdul for years. I was like, ‘This is the guy,’” Leitner said. “Abdul’s been that guy from the jump. and there’s a very, very high ceiling we haven’t seen yet.”
