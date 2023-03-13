Penn State will send four returning national champions and five other qualifiers to the NCAA Wrestling Championships this week as the Nittany Lions look for their 10th title in 12 years under Cael Sanderson.
Bucknell is sending three first-time qualifiers to nationals, which are Thursday through Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Bloomsburg's Josh Mason is heading back for the second year in a row, while Lock Haven is sending four competitors, including two with ties to District 4.
Penn State, with two No. 1 seeds — Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds) and Carter Starocci (174) — and three others seeded in the top three, is once again the favorite. Penn State crowned five champions a year ago.
Bucknell will be represented by Kurt Phipps (133), Dylan Chappell (149) and Doran Crosby (285). Chappell and Crosby qualified automatically out of the EIWA, while Phipps earned one of 47 at-large spots.
Phipps (31-11) is seeded 26th, Chappell (28-10) is 30th, and Crosby (20-12) is seeded 28th.
In addition to Bravo-Young and Starocci — both chasing their third titles — the Nittany Lions have a No. 2 seed in true freshman Levi Haines (157) and two No. 3 seeds in two-time NCAA champion Aaron Brooks (184) and two-time All-American Greg Kerkvliet at heavyweight. Penn State's other returning NCAA champion is Gabe Dean, who is seeded ninth at 197. If Dean wins his opening-round bout against Campbell's Levi Hopkins, he could face Nebraska's Silas Allred in a rematch of last week's Big Ten final.
Other Penn State qualifiers are Beau Bartlett (141), Shayne Van Ness (149) and Alex Facunda (165).
Former Mifflinburg wrestler Tyler Stoltzfus, who won a state title for St. Joseph's Prep, is seeded 31st at 174 pounds. He will be making his first appearance at nationals after going 32-12 with 13 pins. Gable Strickland, a three-time state medalist at Benton, qualified for Lock Haven at 141 pounds.
NCAA WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Tulsa, Oklahoma
Thursday-Saturday
PENN STATE & LOCAL QUALIFIERS
Roman Bravo-Young
Penn State senior
Weight/seed: 133, 1st.
2022-23 record, career: 16-0, 98-9 overall.
NCAA experience: 4-time All-American; 2-time NCAA champion (2021 and 2022 at 133 pounds).
Opening bout: First round vs. either McGwire Midkiff, North Dakota State (15-11) or Jack Maida, American (21-13).
Notable: Has not lost since the 2019-20 season, a 52-bout win streak.
Kurtis Phipps
Bucknell junior
Weight/seed: 133, 26th.
2022 record, career: 31-11, 57-28 overall.
NCAA experience: First-time qualifier.
Opening bout: No. 7 Michael Colalocco, Penn (23-5).
Notable: Younger brother of former Bucknell wrestler and two-time NCAA qualifier Drew Phipps.
Beau Bartlett
Penn State junior
Weight/seed: 141, 6th.
2022 record, career: 22-2, 45-15 overall.
NCAA experience: Went 1-2 at NCAAs a year ago at 149 pounds.
Opening bout: No. 27 Shannan Hanna, Campbell (24-8).
Notable: 12-2 against wrestlers who have qualified at 141 this year.
Josh Mason
Bloomsburg
Weight/seed: 133, 33rd.
2022 record, career: 23-14, 47-27 overall.
NCAA experience: Two-time NCAA qualifier.
Opening bout: Preliminary vs. No. 32 Kai Miller, Maryland (16-16).
Notable: Finished second at MAC tournament to qualify for nationals.
Shayne Van Ness
Penn State freshman
Weight/seed: 149, 13th.
2022 record, career: 19-6 this year and overall.
NCAA experience: First-time qualifier.
Opening bout: No. 20 Johny Lovett, Central Michigan (19-9).
Notable: Two-time prep national champion at Blair Academy (N.J.).
Dylan Chappell
Bucknell sophomore
Weight/seed: 149, 30th.
2022 record, career: 28-10 this year, 48-16 overall.
NCAA experience: First-time qualifier.
Opening bout: No, 3 Kyle Parco, Arizona State (23-4).
Notable: Three-time PIAA runner-up won 167 career matches at Cranberry.
Levi Haines
Penn State freshman
Weight/seed: 157, 2nd.
2022 record, career: 20-1 this year and in career.
NCAA experience: First-time qualifier.
Opening bout: No. 31 Ashton Eyler, Lock Haven (29-12).
Notable: Big Ten freshman of the year beat unbeaten and top-ranked Peyton Robb in Big Ten final.
Alex Facundo
Penn State freshman
Weight/seed: 165, 13th.
2022 record, career: 18-4 overall and in career.
NCAA experience: First-time qualifier.
Opening bout: No. 20 Holden Heller, Pittsburgh (14-6).
Notable: Pan American Games U20 champion in 2022.
Carter Starocci
Penn State junior
Weight/seed: 174, 1st.
2022 record, career: 19-0 this year; 46-2 overall.
NCAA experience: Two-time All-American; two-time NCAA champion (2021, 2022 at 174 pounds).
Opening bout: No. 32 Will Miller Appalachian State (24-10) or No. 33 John Worthing, Clarion (19-9).
Notable: 10-0 all-time at the NCAA tournament; 11-0 against 2023 qualifiers this year.
Tyler Stoltzfus
Lock Haven Sophomore
Weight/seed: 174, 31st.
2022 record, career: 32-12 this year, 55-26 overall.
NCAA experience: First-time qualifier.
Opening bout: No, 3 Kyle Parco, Arizona State (23-4).
Notable: Former Mifflinburg High wrestler won state title at St. Joe's Prep.
Aaron Brooks
Penn State junior
Weight/seed: 184, 3rd.
2022 record, career: 12-1 this year, 62-3 overall.
NCAA experience: Three-time All-American; two-time NCAA champion (2021 and 2022 at 184 pounds).
Opening bout: No. 30 Matthew Waddell, Chattannooga (17-7).
Notable: Has never lost in 10 NCAA tournament matches.
Max Dean
Penn State senior
Weight/seed: 197, 9th.
2022 record, career: 20-3 this year; 100-16 overall.
NCAA experience: Three-time All-American; 2022 NCAA champion at 197.
Opening bout: No. 24 Levi Hopkins, Campbell (23-6).
Notable: Has 12 career wins in NCAA tournament, seven while at Cornell.
Greg Kerkvliet
Penn State junior
Weight/seed: 285, 3rd.
2022 record, career: 15-2 this year; 57-9 in career.
NCAA experience: Two-time All-American (2021-22).
Opening bout: No. 30 Hayden Copass, Purdue (8-9).
Notable: Both of his losses this year are to No. 1 Mason Parris of Michigan.
Dorian Crosby
Bucknell junior
Weight/seed: 285, 28th.
2022 record, career: 20-12 this year, 24-17 for his career.
NCAA experience: First-time qualifier.
Opening bout: No. 5 Cohlton Schultz, Arizona State (20-2).
Notable: Won 20 matches after missing 2021-22 season with an injury.