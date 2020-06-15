STATE COLLEGE – Penn State University will resume in-person instruction at its 19 campuses on Aug. 24 and will run through Nov. 20.
After Nov. 20, the university system will transition to remote learning for the remainder of the semester, which ends on Dec. 18. Classes will be held during the traditional Labor Day break (Sept. 7) to limit student travel.
Penn State on March 11 suspended in-person classes in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Penn State on Monday started a phased return to campus for students and employees. Students and employees will have to adhere to mask and social distancing guidelines, along with health guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials.
“I am pleased that the hard work of our task groups over the last few months has led us to this plan that will allow us to bring our campus communities back together,” Penn State President Eric J. Barron said.
“The Penn State experience may look somewhat different this fall, but I am very much looking forward to seeing our campuses busy with students, faculty and staff once again. I know I speak for the leadership at each of our campuses when I say we are looking forward to welcoming our students back and greeting, for the first time, our new students.”
Sunday’s announcement comes after more than 250 members of the Penn State academic community, in collaboration with “faculty scientific and public health experts”, worked on to implement a fall return.
“Considering the views expressed in survey results and other feedback from students and employees, the groups’ overarching goal has been to develop a plan to continue the research and educational mission of the University while providing for the physical and psychological health and well-being of students, faculty and staff,” Penn State said in a statement. “This includes the direct impacts of COVID-19 as well as the indirect consequences of mitigation and outbreak response interventions.”
Additionally, Penn State is encouraging its students to wear masks and following health guidelines when off campus, as a number on students live in off-campus housing.
“A robust testing and contact-tracing program will test symptomatic individuals and conduct asymptomatic testing on individuals who are identified in the contact-tracing process,” Penn State said in a statement.
“Penn State will hire additional staff to serve as contact tracers as needed to support all campuses and plans to enhance access to early health-care consultation and treatment. Contact-tracing supports detection of cases and is designed to help prevent future outbreaks. The University also is building capacity to isolate and quarantine impacted individuals, including support for isolated persons, to facilitate proper medical care.”