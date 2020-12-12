STATE COLLEGE — Whatever the outcome of today’s Penn State-Michigan State contest, the Nittany Lions will still have at least one more game to play this season.
Right now, Penn State just doesn’t know which team it will face next week.
The still-undetermined schedule pits Big Ten East Division teams against their West counterparts. The matchups are to be determined by record and where teams sit in the division standings.
According to Penn State coach James Franklin, little clarification has been provided by conference leaders as to who will play who, and where those games will take place.
“What I was told a week ago is that the West teams were all going to come to the East because this is the year to do it, and next year we’re going to have to travel,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “And then I heard (Wednesday), that may be changing, which I don’t think is right.”
In previous years, Big Ten teams alternate each season with a 5-4 league game format in which teams play five home games and four away games in a year.
Penn State this season had road games at Indiana, Nebraska, Michigan, and Rutgers. Last year, the Nittany Lions had road trips to Maryland, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, and Ohio State.
Further adding to the frustration is the fact that East teams will take to the road again amid a global pandemic where they’ll again have to navigate managing large travel parties while also ensuring players, coaches and support staff follow strict protocols.
If Penn State does have to travel next week, Franklin said it would be helpful if the team found out sooner rather than later to allow players’ families ample time to make travel arrangements.
“There’s still a lot of stadiums where parents can travel, and it would sure be nice to tell the parents so they can make plans to get to games,” Franklin said. “I think there’s some frustration about it. I did talk to some other coaches in the league. I did talk to (Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics) Sandy (Barbour) about it. The fact that the game is next week and we still really don’t know ... and we were told one thing last week, and it’s different.”
The only concrete fact regarding championship week is that No. 3 Ohio State will play No. 15 Northwestern for the conference crown.
Should Penn State choose, the Nittany Lions will also be able to play in a bowl game to conclude the season. Although the Nittany Lions have a 2-5 record this year, the NCAA has made all teams eligible to bowls despite their records.
This season has presented myriad challenges for programs around the country, and the Big Ten’s lack of communication echoes concerns Franklin shared earlier this year as the conference worked on its late-October football restart.
“It’s just a lesson,” Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney said. “It’s just stuff that we all have to learn from this year — a lot of it. Hopefully, people took advantage of the isolation we had to have this year, the life lessons from it, the ups and downs, understanding and preparation.
“I feel like it was a big learning year. There are a lot of things you can take away from this year.”