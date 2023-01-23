Marques Hagans is the new offensive recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach at Penn State, coach James Franklin announced Monday.
Hagans comes to Happy Valley after spending 11 seasons at his alma mater, Virginia. He will take over the wide receivers role vacated after Taylor Stubblefield was let go earlier this month.
“He is a veteran coach, whose experiences playing both quarterback and wide receiver at the highest levels will bring tremendous value to our program," Franklin said. "Marques has a proven track record of developing receivers throughout his career and has worked alongside many coaches I respect. Marques is a relationship-based leader, whose family values align with the culture of Penn State.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be led by James Franklin and work with his tremendous coaching staff,” said Hagans. “I am excited to be part of the tradition of Penn State Football, to uphold the standard of excellence and to work relentlessly to compete for championships."
After a five-year NFL career, Hagans returned to Virginia, his alma mater, in 2011 and joined the coaching staff as a graduate assistant. He remained with the Cavaliers for 11 seasons, most recently serving as associate head coach and wide receivers coach.
During his time in Charlottesville, Hagans coached 10 of the top 15 players in career receptions at Virginia, led by Olamide Zaccheaus and his program-record 250 receptions and 2,753 career receiving yards, which is second in school history. Zaccheaus is currently with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.