IOWA CITY, Iowa — Two second-half Iowa miscues turned into Penn State’s fortune.
The Nittany Lion defense forced two second-half fumbles which the Penn State offense converted into 10 points as No. 10 Penn State earned a 17-12 road win at No. 17 Iowa on Saturday.
The win improved Penn State to 6-0 overall, and gave the Nittany Lions six consecutive wins against the Hawkeyes.
Iowa outgained Penn State 356 to 294 on offense, and Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford was held to a season-low 117 yards passing.
Nittany Lions’ freshman running back Noah Cain rushed for season- and game-high 102 yards and one touchdown.
Penn State’s offense slogged through three consecutive three-and-outs to open the contest. A stark contrast to its last two games, when it scored touchdowns on four straight drives against Maryland and Purdue.
Iowa kicker Keith Duncan booted a 47-yard field goal with 2:12 remaining in the first quarter to give Iowa a 3-0 lead, signaling the first time this season the Nittany Lions trailed in the opening period.
Iowa’s defensive line — led by heralded ends AJ Epenesa and Chauncey Golston — menaced Clifford early. The duo frequently flushed the first-year quarterback out of the pocket, sacking him twice in the opening quarter.
Iowa led 3-0 at the end of the first quarter, after holding the Nittany Lions scoreless in the first 15 minutes for the first time this season. Penn State’s offense managed just 10 yards in the opening period.
The Nittany Lions drove 15 plays in 5:40 during their third drive of the second quarter for their first points of the game. Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver KJ Hamler, who went airborne on the play. Hamler hurdled an Iowa player near the goal line and landed awkwardly on his shoulder and neck in the process. Hamler lifted himself from the field slowly, and he remained in the contest.
Late in the second quarter, Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley threw a 36-yard completion to wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette to give the Hawkeyes first-and-goal from Penn State’s 4-yard line. The Nittany Lion defense responded with a goal-line stand that limited the Hawkeyes to a 24-yard field goal by Duncan.
Penn State led 7-6 at halftime.
Penn State defensive linemen PJ Mustipher and Yetur Gross-Matos forced an Iowa fumble in the third quarter to give the Nittany Lions offense the football at Iowa’s 16. Clifford on first-and-16 found tight end Pat Freiermuth for a completion. Freiermuth pulled in the football and darted toward the end zone. He lunged to the goal line and was initially ruled to have scored. The play was reviewed and overturned, giving Penn State first-and-goal from the 1-yard line.
Back-to-back holding penalties, however, caused the Nittany Lions to settle for a 33-yard field goal.
Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker’s fourth-quarter interception resulted in a 5-yard touchdown run from Noah Cain.
Iowa receiver Brandon Smith caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Stanley with 2:46 remaining in the fourth quarter. Nittany Lions cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields intercepted the two-point conversion try.