Before Brady Berge left Penn State last year following his decision to medically retire, the senior established himself at 157 pounds for the Nittany Lions.
Berge’s retirement decision was short-lived, and he return to Penn State’s program in January. However, instead of wrestling at his previous weight, Berge competed at 165 pounds.
After dropping to 157 for a 14-4 major decision Sunday, Berge appears to be settled at that weight as the Nittany Lions prepare for the Big Ten tournament and NCAA championships in the coming weeks.
Following Sunday’s dual, Berge again drew Cole McComas in an extra bout at 157 aimed at getting Berge eligible to wrestle there at the NCAA championships (March 17-19).
“He needed two matches (Sunday); he’ll need three matches at the Big Ten (championships to become eligible),” Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said. “So if he can get to five, then he can get a seed and rank at the nationals. … (Rider) was gracious enough to give us that second match. If not, Brady probably would have gone and wrestled an open tournament somewhere just to get a couple (more 157-pound) matches.”
With Berge’s shift to 157, No. 23 Creighton Edsell appears to be Penn State’s replacement at 165. Edsell — who was at 165 before Brady’s return — won bouts against Ohio State and Nebraska as Berge was sidelined while dropping weight.
Intermat ranked Berge No. 15 at 157 pounds this week.
“I think he’s done a nice job,” Sanderson said of the transition. “He’ll follow a plan strictly, and that’s what he’s done. This is his first time down in weight, and then also he was the first matchup. So he had the least amount of recovery time, and he still went out there and scored some points.”
Sights on Lincoln
The top-ranked Nittany Lions head to Nebraska next weekend in search of their first Big Ten team title since the 2019 season. Penn State finished second to Iowa last year during a conference tournament at the Bryce Jordan Center that was closed to the public.
Five of the teams in Intermat’s latest top 10 hail from the Big Ten. Joining Penn State are Iowa (No. 2), Michigan (No. 3), Ohio State (No. 6), and Wisconsin (No. 7).
“All the guys, we’re all like family so typically I don’t think the vibe is too different,” Penn State’s Drew Hildebrandt (125 pounds) said. “Maybe as the time gets closer. The guys are all supportive.”
Penn State will bring 10 ranked wrestlers to Lincoln.
Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds), Nick Lee (141 pounds), Carter Starocci (174 pounds), Aaron Brooks (184 pounds), and Max Dean (197 pounds) are all ranked No. 1 in their respective weight classes.
Greg Kerkvliet (285 pounds) and Hildebrandt are ranked No. 5. Berge is No. 15 at his new weight, while Edsall is No. 23 and Beau Bartlett (149 pounds) is No. 17.
Two Nittany Lions — Bravo-Young and Brooks — are the reigning Big Ten champions. Seedings and brackets will be announced soon.
“It was good for our guys to make weight and go out there and compete one more time,” Sanderson said. “I was hoping they would go wrestle well because it’s easy to start thinking postseason before the postseason, and I don’t think they did that.”