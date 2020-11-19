STATE COLLEGE – Former Penn State standout Lamar Stevens is headed to the Cleveland Cavaliers after signing a two-way contract.
Stevens wasn’t selected during Wednesday night’s NBA Draft, but he appears to have found a launchpad for his professional career.
According to Penn State, Stevens will report to Cleveland’s training camp on Dec. 1.
"I'm never going to stop working hard or stop chasing my dreams," Stevens said in a statement. "I'm excited about what the Cleveland Cavaliers have planned for me and my development as a professional.”
Stevens enjoyed a decorated college career that saw him fall just seven points shy of setting the Penn State scoring record held by Talor Battle (2,213 points).
Stevens recorded 2,207 points during his four-year career and was poised to surpass Battle before Penn State’s season ended prematurely in March amid coronavirus concerns.
“This was our moment; this was our chance to shine,” former Penn State coach Pat Chambers said not long after the season was canceled. “This was our Super Bowl, and now that’s been taken away from him, all the years that he put in.”
Stevens averaged 17.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game during his senior season and for the second consecutive year landed first-team All-Big Ten selection. He averaged 16.3 points per game to go with 875 rebounds, 127 blocks and 107 steals during his time as a Nittany Lion.
The NBA’s two-way contract gives players the ability to compete in the NBA’s G League for the majority of the season while allowing them to join their NBA affiliate for no longer than 45 days. Cleveland’s G League affiliate is the Canton (Ohio) Charge.
“I am so blessed and privileged to have this opportunity and I'm going to make the absolute most of it," Stevens said. "I am so thankful to my parents, my family, my coaches and everyone who has helped me reach this goal and for their support as I continue this journey."