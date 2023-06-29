SELINSGROVE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) on Wednesday announced that driver license and photo centers, including Selinsgrove and PennDOT's full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Tuesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.
Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.
