MONROE TOWNSHIP — Motorists are advised of partial lane restrictions on the Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) southbound on ramp and northbound off ramp in Monroe Township, Snyder County, for a median repair project.
On Thursday, Nov. 17, the contractor, Green Acres, will be repairing the concrete median barrier along the on and off ramp at the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Motorists can expect a partial lane restriction in each direction, with traffic being moved to the right shoulder. Work will be completed between the hours of 7 a.m. and noon, weather permitting.
Motorists traveling Route 11/15 south in the area of the Route 61 interchange should expect delays. Motorists should be alert, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.
— THE DAILY ITEM