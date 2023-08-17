Pennsylvania Hospitals on Becker's Hospital Review list:
- Advanced Surgical Hospital (Washington)
- AHN Hempfield Neighborhood Hospital (Greensburg)
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber
- Chester County Hospital (West Chester)
- Doylestown Hospital
- Edgewood Surgical Hospital (Transfer)
- Evangelical Community Hospital (Lewisburg)
- Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital
- Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital (Orwigsburg)
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)
- James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (Altoona)
- Lebanon VA Medical Center
- OSS Orthopaedic Hospital (York)
- Paoli Hospital
- Physicians Care Surgical Hospital (Royersford)
- Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital (Bensalem)
- St. Clair Hospital (Pittsburgh)
- St. Luke's Hospital-Anderson Campus (Easton)
- Surgical Institute of Reading (Wyomissing)
- Troy Community Hospital
- UPMC Passavant (Pittsburgh)
- UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside (Pittsburgh)
SOURCE: Becker's Hospital Review