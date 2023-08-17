Pennsylvania Hospitals on Becker's Hospital Review list: 
  • Advanced Surgical Hospital (Washington)
  • AHN Hempfield Neighborhood Hospital (Greensburg)
  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber
  • Chester County Hospital (West Chester)
  • Doylestown Hospital
  • Edgewood Surgical Hospital (Transfer)
  • Evangelical Community Hospital (Lewisburg)
  • Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital
  • Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital (Orwigsburg)
  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)
  • James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (Altoona)
  • Lebanon VA Medical Center
  • OSS Orthopaedic Hospital (York)
  • Paoli Hospital
  • Physicians Care Surgical Hospital (Royersford)
  • Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital (Bensalem)
  • St. Clair Hospital (Pittsburgh)
  • St. Luke's Hospital-Anderson Campus (Easton)
  • Surgical Institute of Reading (Wyomissing)
  • Troy Community Hospital
  • UPMC Passavant (Pittsburgh)
  • UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside (Pittsburgh)

SOURCE: Becker's Hospital Review 

