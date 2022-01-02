The Daily Item
Pennsylvania Master Naturalist, a nonprofit organization, will partner with Montour Area Recreation Commission to train citizen volunteers in the natural sciences this spring.
The course will take place from April 5-June 28. It will meet weekly on Tuesdays from 6-8:30 p.m. and for five Saturday field sessions with specific dates to be determined. COVID safety protocols will be followed, and proof of vaccination will be required.
Adults who want to learn about nature, enjoy the outdoors, and want to be a part of natural resource protection are perfect candidates to become Pennsylvania Master Naturalist volunteers. Apply by Jan. 15 to receive the early bird discount rate. The final deadline to apply is Feb. 4, 2022. More information can be found at pamasternaturalist.org. Scholarships are available. Space is limited.
Once accepted, trainees will attend a 50-hour course made up of weekly classroom instruction and Saturday field sessions. After the course, participants will take part in 30 hours of service and eight hours of continuing education to become certified. Master Naturalists must complete 20 hours of service and 12 hours of continuing education each year following to maintain status as a certified Master Naturalist volunteer.
Pennsylvania Master Naturalist is dedicated to training knowledgeable volunteers committed to protecting Pennsylvania’s natural heritage with partnering organizations. Volunteers perform service including habitat restoration, native planting projects, educational nature walks, and water quality monitoring. Volunteers have contributed over 70,000 hours of conservation service since 2010.
A full training schedule and application information can be found at pamasternaturalist.org under “Become a Master Naturalist” and “Training Courses.” For additional information or questions, please contact Michele Richards, President, at michele@pamasternaturalist.org or 570-441-3364.