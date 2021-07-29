If Pennsylvanians hate paying the nation’s second-highest gas tax — more than 58 cents of every gallon of fuel you put into your vehicle is tax — then how do you think most residents feel about a vehicle-miles-traveled fee?
A proposal that would, in part, charge state drivers for how many miles put in behind the wheel is at the heart of the $15.6 billion package of recommendations a state committee is offering as a way to potentially shift away from the state’s continued over-reliance on gas tax revenue. Also included are tolls on interstate corridors, parcel-delivery surcharges and higher fees on vehicle purchases and annual registration.
Pennsylvania is not alone in considering the fee and other charges. Places like New York City are considering the delivery surcharge to, as The Associated Press reports, to offset the “shift to a delivery-based economy, powered by trucks that are putting more stress on highways and local roads.”
Pennsylvania, we could argue, already has a miles-traveled fee. It’s the already existing gas tax that we pay each time we fill up our vehicles. But with more fuel-efficient vehicles on the roads — and more coming over the next decade — fewer people are driving gas guzzlers, so the tax revenue is dropping.
This once again reminds us that governments at all levels don’t have a funding problem, they have a spending problem. Pennsylvania takes in plenty of funds from its gas tax, but rather than most or all of the critical infrastructure funding go to PennDOT, it gets moved around.
During a House Transportation Committee hearing earlier this year, Rep. Mike Carroll, a Democrat from Luzerne County, said almost half of the state’s gas tax revenue is not used to repair highways and bridges. Carroll said that of the state’s considerable gas tax, 12 cents a gallon goes to the state police budget, 8 cents to local governments and 3 cents to the Department of Agriculture.
The eight cents for local governments makes some sense, as long as the local governments are using it on infrastructure. The fact that more than $5 billion in gas tax money has been shifted to cover the state police spending remains bothersome. Gov. Wolf’s pitch for municipalities without their own police coverage to pay a per capita fee to help pay for state police deserves another look.
According to PennDOT, the current-year highway and bridge budget for construction and maintenance is $8.8 billion. The department reports $18.1 billion is needed to keep Pennsylvania’s highways and bridges in good condition — did we mention that even with one of the highest gas taxes Pennsylvania ranks near the top in number of structurally deficient bridges? — a wide gap to close.
And we haven’t even gotten to the part about how state officials will track your miles traveled, a big-brother move few are likely to embrace.
Instead of finding new ways to siphon money from Pennsylvanians, Harrisburg should consider how to allocate the billions of dollars drivers are already pumping into state coffers.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.