Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.