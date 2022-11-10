It could be weeks until the state is able to certify all of the votes and make the election official, but one result is quite clear — residents in the state, region and Danville area understood the importance of this election and mobilized to make their voices heard.
Last November in Montour County, voter turnout was 32.29%. This year, it was at least 61%, again pending official final results. A similar spike was seen in Northumberland County, where at least 54.7% of voters turned out this year compared to 28.37% last November.
Statewide, about 58% of voters turned out in 2021, according to online Pennsylvania Department of State data. As of early Wednesday morning, with possibly days of mail-in ballots still to be counted, the number was already 56% for 2022.
There were names on the ballot this year, as usual — Shapiro, Mastriano, Oz, Fetterman, Meuser, Spehr, Borowicz, Thompson, Culver. But there were words not on the ballot that meant a lot more — abortion, election credibility, religion, race, Trump, The Big Lie, Biden, climate, inflation and economy, all among them.
People flocked to the polls because all of those issues were on the line.
There will be change — Josh Shapiro is unofficially the new governor, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman unofficially gives the state a second Democratic U.S. Senator and Joanne Stehr will replace Kurt Masser as a political newcomer in the state House. There will also be more of the same, with Dan Meuser and Glenn “GT” Thompson remaining in Congress and Lynda Schlegel Culver — one of the Valley’s staunchest allies, who didn’t face an opponent — returning to the state House.
That’s three changes and three things staying the same — the kind of ratio you want to see when the state is as fairly evenly divided as Pennsylvania.
According to data from the Department of State, 45.6% of registered voters in the state for this election were Democrats and 39.4% were Republicans. Those percentages were as close as they have been in nine years. Back in 2014, registered voters were 49.6% Democrat and 36.8% Republican.
Voting in America is not mandatory but it is one of the greatest rights bestowed upon United States citizens by the U.S. Constitution and its amendments.
Citizens can steer the country by electing candidates who appear to have like values. In turn, those elected officials are expected to vote accordingly when it comes to decisions that become laws and spend taxpayer money.
Hopefully, this year’s General Election — during a tumultuous time in America’s history — will help foster a more invested and educated voter base for all elections to come.