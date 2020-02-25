INDIANAPOLIS — Former Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler had big NFL dreams growing up in Pontiac, Mich.
Even though Hamler was just three years old in 2002 when the Detroit Lions left the Silverdome in Pontiac to play in downtown Detroit at Ford Field, he still went to a game there as a toddler with his dad. Hamler also played youth football on the Astroturf at the cavernous stadium in the years after the Lions left.
“The Silverdome got torn down and Pontiac has never been the same,” Hamler said. “So I just want to — when I get to that level — I really want to go home and help people.”
The path to that goal began when Hamler left Penn State in January following his junior season to declare for the NFL draft. At this week’s NFL combine, the speedy Hamler wants to show that he’s more than a slot receiver.
“I can play anywhere you want,” Hamler said. “Basically, I’m ready to work. If a team has faith in me, and they are going to put me outside, they are going to put me outside. I primarily play in the slot, and I’m happy to play in the slot. But if they need me to play outside I will, and there’s no doubt in my mind I can.”
The 5-foot-9, 176-pound Hamler enjoyed a breakout junior season at Penn State, finishing with 56 catches for 908 yards and eight touchdowns. He also excelled in special teams with 513 kickoff return yards and 126 punt return yards.
“Returning kicks and punts is very important,” Hamler said. “I’ve been talking to teams as well, if I can play gunner, I’ll play gunner. It’s really not a big deal for me. Anything I can do to contribute to the team is the best for the team.”
Hamler doesn’t plan to showcase his speed at the combine, opting to skip the 40-yard dash due a minor hamstring injury that occurred during training. He’s already met with the Philadelphia Eagles, and compared himself to a current Eagles receiver.
“I really look at DeSean Jackson, me and him are similar,” Hamler said. “I’d love to meet the guy. I think he’s a great guy.”
A reporter then asked if it was because of Jackson’s ability to create separation on go-routes.
“My favorite route is actually a slant,” Hamler said. “That’s just me personally, but I can also be a deep threat, same as him. I just love his playmaking ability, whenever you need him to make a play just on special teams or on offense, he’s going to do it.”
Hamler said he wants to show NFL teams this week that he can catch the ball consistently, which was a weakness during his junior year with the Nittany Lions.
“My speed and my dog mentality is never going to change,” Hamler said. “But one thing — like I said earlier — was just my hands, and concentration on the ball, focusing on the ball, you know just not looking upfield before. You have to slow (down); you have to secure the ball, securing the ball and making sure the ball is only yours when it’s in the air is in the biggest thing to me.”
Hamler said he has no regrets about leaving his home state to play college football at a rival Big Ten school. Hamler said he was committed to Michigan State for two years before flipping to Penn State before National Signing Day.
“I chose a different route,” Hamler said. “I wanted to be different. I think I needed to get out of my comfort zone. … I knew (Michigan State) was 35 minutes away from my backyard, so I didn’t want to go home and get into any trouble in Pontiac. So basically, I chose to be different.”