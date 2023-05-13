An editorial in The Daily Item this winter praised the “abundant and diverse energy portfolio available” in our commonwealth. Pennsylvania’s history as a source and distributor of energy for our nation is long and storied, even as we moved from one dominant source to another. Power derived from wood, oil, coal, atomic fission, or gas all carried a large share of the burden at one point, and are all still viable businesses here to varying degrees.
Since the advent of the shale gas era, Pennsylvania has seen construction of numerous gas power plants that utilize the most efficient technology for burning gas to power turbines to make electricity. Those “combined cycle” plants also utilize the heat produced by combustion to make steam to run turbines.
By 2021, gas was responsible for about 52% of the electricity produced in the commonwealth. Our still large fleet of nuclear power plants produced another 31%, while the remaining coal-fired plants contributed around 12%. That leaves all other sources including hydro-electric, solar, wind and some biomass combined accounting for just 5%.
Electrical power production is a big business in Pennsylvania. The commonwealth not only produces more electricity than all but two other states, we produce far more than we use within our borders, currently serving an important role in the PJM Interconnect, the large grid we share with 13 states and Washington, D.C.
Given the nation’s efforts to reduce our contribution to climate change through the combination of electrification and decarbonization, it was no surprise that plans for the Renovo Energy Center, a gas-fired electrical power plant, in the works since 2014, recently were officially withdrawn by the developer. While environmental organizations skillfully utilized the legal system to thwart the project during years it might have been built, there is little doubt it no longer makes economic sense.
Abandoning the Renovo project can be seen as a harbinger of a problem coming down the pike in the electrical power sector of our commonwealth’s energy portfolio. Even as demand for electricity grows, fossil fuel plants will have to compete with renewable power and storage from all over the nation and perhaps the continent. Concurrently, incredible innovation is developing — distributed energy resources, virtual power plants, enhanced geothermal electrical power, microgrids — all moving forward to build a 21st-century energy economy.
Hence Pennsylvania’s dilemma: whether or not we increase the share of renewable power we add into the PJM grid, other states without our gas resources are planning to do so. As this transition proceeds — and it will — market-driven forces in our economy will insist on it. We will have to face important questions. How does Pennsylvania fit in? How much fossil fuel electrical power will be available to add to the mix when needed, how expensive will it be, and how often and for how long will we continue to need it?
Some communities and counties will have to face problems concerning local tax revenue, as less of Pennsylvania’s gas-fired electricity is needed to reach our national climate goals. It is understandable why politicians at all levels from those communities might want to cling to that revenue and those jobs. But if we look at Pennsylvania’s energy portfolio from another perspective, perhaps it will be easier to find common ground and solutions.
The United States Energy Information Agency estimates Pennsylvania’s 2021 greenhouse gas emissions at about 262 million metric tons. That includes everything: transportation, HVAC, electricity, all household uses, all business, industrial and government uses. That comes out to around 20 metric tons per person. In the U.S. as a whole, the average per person is 16 metric tons. For the world as a whole, it’s about 4 metric tons per person.
The answer to our unsustainable greenhouse gas emissions is electrification and decarbonization, for a healthier, more livable and affordable world for all. There are valuable incentives and bountiful economic opportunities available for Pennsylvania to participate in necessary emissions reduction, but if we want to make the wisest and most effective choices, we need a Legislature and administration intent on moving us toward a prosperous, healthier future. We cannot preserve the unsustainable role we play today.
Ralph Kisberg is an Energy Policy Consultant for the Williamsport-based Responsible Decarbonization Alliance (www.rdapa.org).