Penny A. (Meixel) Reed, 54, of Lewistown, passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, surrounded by her family at her home.
Born Oct. 16, 1968, in Allenwood, she was the daughter of the late Dean and Phyllis (Fenstamaker) Meixel. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Larry Meixel.
Penny is survived by her loving husband, Maurice “Tim” Reed, of Lewistown, whom she married on April 21, 2002; her son, Cody Miller and companion Andrea Miller; stepson, Christopher Reed, all of Lewistown; siblings, James Meixel and wife Diane, of Mifflinburg, Kim Meixel, of New Hampshire, and Scott Meixel and companion Erin Ronk, of Lewistown; her grandson, Blake Miller; her nephew, Scott Meixel Jr., of Milroy; and sister-in-law, Cynthia Helminiak, of Williamsport.
She was employed at East Derry Elementary School as kitchen supervisor.
Penny was a woman of many passions including: spoiling her cats, tending to her flowers, going shopping, and cooking for her family. She was a member of the Milroy American Legion. There is great hope in knowing that she is reunited with her mother who she considered her best friend. Penny will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.
All services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to King-Barr Funeral Home LLC, 120 Logan St., Lewistown.
Memorial contributions in Penny’s memory are respectfully encouraged to: Rescue Our Furry Friends, PO Box 6, Lewistown, PA 17044.
