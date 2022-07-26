Penrose R. Rice Sr., 88, of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, at his residence.
Born in Port Trevorton, he was the son of the late Thomas and Maude (Shaffer) Rice. Penrose was the husband of Patsy (Spigelmeyer) Rice with whom he celebrated 70 years of marriage this past March 7.
Penrose worked at Klines Chocolate and later M&M Mars where he retired after 33 years of service. He was a life member of Dela-Ches Fishing Association. Penrose enjoyed hunting and fishing. He will be missed by his dogs, Joe and Lizzy.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Patsy, are a son, Penrose R. Rice Jr., husband of Mary of Elizabehtown; a sister, Beulah Whistler; two grandsons, Michael Rice and Roger Flowers Jr., both of Elizabethtown; five great-grandchildren, Ryan, Kelsey, Samantha, and Elizabeth Rice and Sydnie Flowers; and two great-great-grandsons.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Betty D. Flowers.
A funeral service honoring Penrose’s life will be held at Witmer’s United Methodist Church, 350 Witmer Road, Port Trevorton, PA 17864, on Saturday, July 30, at noon. Family and friends will be received at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc, 16 E. Main St., Mount Joy, PA 17552, on Friday, July 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday at the church before the service from 11 a.m. to noon.
Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Witmer’s United Methodist Church (address above), American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112, or Humane Pennsylvania, 2195 E. Lincoln Highway, Lancaster, PA 17602.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com.