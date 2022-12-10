The Associated Prss
PITTSBURGH — Kris Letang found another way to surprise Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Crosby scored two goals, Letang returned 12 days after the second stroke of his career and the Penguins defeated the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on Saturday night.
“He’s done similar things, but nothing like this,” Crosby said of the veteran defenseman. “He’s looking good for going through what he’s going through.”
Rickard Rakell also scored to help the Penguins win their fifth straight and improve to 12-2-2 in their last 16 games. Casey DeSmith, making his first start in six games, stopped 37 shots as Pittsburgh completed a sweep of the home-and-home series after also winning 4-3 in overtime at Buffalo on Friday night.
Peyton Krebs scored for the Sabres, who lost for the third time in five games. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen finished with 28 saves.
“That first period wasn’t our best,” Krebs said. “It started with some penalties that kind of ruined the flow a little bit.”
Rakell opened the scoring for Pittsburgh with a power-play goal 4:22 into the game. He converted a rebound from the left faceoff dot for his 12th as the Penguins scored with the man advantage in their fifth straight game. Evgeni Malkin continued a five-game point streak with an assist.
Crosby made it 2-0 at 6:51 of the first when he beat Luukkonen with a backhander from the side of the crease. Jake Guentzel extended a seven-game point streak with the primary assist.
Krebs pulled the Sabres within one at 11:00 of the third period. He deflected a point shot from Casey Fitzgerald behind DeSmith for his second of the season.
Stars 3, Red Wings 2, OT
DALLAS — Nils Lundkvist scored with 31 seconds left in overtime and Dallas beat Detroit.
David Perron scored a goal for Detroit in his 1,000th career NHL game. The Stars won late in overtime for the second time in less than 48 hours.
They had been been 0-5 in games past regulation before a 4-3 win over Ottawa on Thursday night. Lundkvist got his third goal for the game-winner while Mason Marchment got his second assist. Stars goalie Jake Oettinger got his 11th win of the season by stopping 24 shots.
Senators 3, Predators 2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead Ottawa.
Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators. Ottawa snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville.
Lightning 4, Panthers 1
TAMPA, Fla. — Brayden Point, Mikhail Sergachev and Steven Stamkos scored in the third period, and Tampa Bay beat Florida. Point made it 2-1 when he beat Sergei Bobrovsky from the low right circle 3:03 into the third.
Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves, and Pat Maroon had the other Tampa Bay goal. Bobrovsky stopped 34 shots, and Zac Dalpe scored for the Panthers.
Maple Leafs 5, Flames 4, OT
TORONTO — Mitch Marner scored 43 seconds into overtime to lift Toronto to an OT win. The winner came on the power play after Calgary’s Jonathan Huberdeau took a high-sticking penalty on the opening faceoff of the extra period.
Marner also picked up an assist in the first period to extend his franchise-record point streak to 22 games. William Nylander had two goals and three assists for Toronto, and Auston Matthews had a goal and two assists. Noah Hanifin had two goals for Calgary.
Hurricanes 3, Islanders 0
NEW YORK — Paul Stastny scored in the second period, Pyotr Kochetkov got his second career shutout, and Carolina extended its point streak to seven games. Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jordan Staal also scored, and Kochetkov had 16 saves as the Hurricanes improved to 5-0-2 on its current streak.
Ilya Sorokin finished with 28 saves as the Islanders lost for the fourth time in six games.
Kings 4, Canadiens 2
MONTREAL — Anze Kopitar and Viktor Arvidsson scored in the first period, and Los Angeles held off Montreal. Alexander Edler also scored for Los Angeles, and Adrian Kempe added an empty-netter.
Pheonix Copley made 20 saves. Mike Hoffman and Cole Caufield scored for Montreal, and Jake Allen stopped 31 shots.
Kraken defenseman suspeded
NEW YORK — Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak has been suspended by the NHL for three games for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals defenseman Alexander Alexeyev. Oleksiak will miss the rest of Seattle’s road trip, games today against Florida, Tuesday at Tampa Bay and Thursday versus Carolina.
He also will forfeit $74,594.58, money that will go to the players’ emergency assistance fund. The illegal check occurred at 9:43 of the second period of Seattle’s 4-1 loss at Washington on Friday night.